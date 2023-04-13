Heatwave in Odisha: 25 Places Record 40 °C Or Above, Baripada Hottest With 43.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 place in Odisha recorded 40 °C or above day temperature on Thursday, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Today, Baripada became the hottest place in the state with 43.5 °C followed by Angul, Sonepur and Boudh each recording at 42.5 °C each.

The day temperature crossed the 40 °C in the Twin Cities. Bhubaneswar recorded 40.8 °C and Cuttack recorded 41.4 °C.

The other places which recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above are Balasore 40 °C, Jharsuguda 41.8 °C, Sambalpur 41.6 °C, Talcher 42 °C, Bolangir 42 °C, Bhawanipatna 42 °C, Phulbani 40.3 °C, Titilagarh 42.2 °C , Nayagarh 40, Patralakhemundi 40.6 °C, Bhadrak 41 °C, Jajpur 40.2 °C, Dhenkanal 40.5 °C, Nuapada 40 °C , Jagatsinghpur 40.5 °C , Sundargarh 41 °C, Hirakud 40.6 °C, Rourkela 41 °C and Chandbali 41.3 °C.