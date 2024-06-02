Heatwave: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For These Odisha Districts

IMD Issues Yellow Warning To Five Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warning for heatwave to these five districts of Odisha today. The IMD have also predicted thunderstorm activities in various parts of the state in the next couple of days.

Yellow warning have been predicted for these districts Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada.

There will be gradual fall in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees celsuis during next 3 days,informed IMD.