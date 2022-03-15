Heatwave: Here’s How To Cope With Hot Weather
New Delhi: A heatwave is a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures for a region. Heatwaves happen when there is trapped air that will feel like the inside of an oven! Usually, the culprit is a high-pressure system that forces air downward. While the extreme cold is also dangerous, heat waves become life-threatening more quickly if proper precautions are not taken. Don’t worry we have pilled up a few heat wave safety tips to help you deal with the dangers:
Tips for coping in hot weather
- Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
- Stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool
- Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
- If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines
- Follow coronavirus social distancing guidance and wash your hands regularly
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
- Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
- Try to keep out of the sun between 11 am to 3 pm
- Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
- Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day
- Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
- If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice
- Remember that while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to follow government guidance to use public spaces safely