Heatwave: Here’s How To Cope With Hot Weather

New Delhi: A heatwave is a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures for a region. Heatwaves happen when there is trapped air that will feel like the inside of an oven! Usually, the culprit is a high-pressure system that forces air downward. While the extreme cold is also dangerous, heat waves become life-threatening more quickly if proper precautions are not taken. Don’t worry we have pilled up a few heat wave safety tips to help you deal with the dangers:

Tips for coping in hot weather

  1. Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
  2. Stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool
  3. Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
  4. If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines
  5. Follow coronavirus social distancing guidance and wash your hands regularly
  6. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
  7. Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
  8. Try to keep out of the sun between 11 am to 3 pm
  9. Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
  10. Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day
  11. Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
  12. If you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice
  13. Remember that while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to follow government guidance to use public spaces safely
