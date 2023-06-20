Heatwave Fury: Health Minister To Hold Key Meet Today

New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today to review the country’s preparedness as several states continue to reel under intense heatwaves.

The weather agency has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in various regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others.

Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been reported from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that most of India would experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

“The heatwave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said.