Heatwave Continues As Mercury Crosses 40 Degrees C In 16 Places In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Normal life in Odisha was thrown out of gear as the unrelenting heat wave condition prevailed, with 16 towns recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Met office said.

The cities witnessed maximum day temperature over 40 degrees are Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sambalpur, Talcher, Sundergarh, Titilagarh, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Angul Rourkela, Hirakud, BARGARH, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Paralakhemundi.

Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest city with 43 Degrress followed by Boudh which recorded 42.5 degrees Clecius. Sambalpur remained in the this spot with recording 42.4 degrees.

Six towns including twin city Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 40 degrees c ON Sunday.

However, the India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and rain for four days from Sunday.

“Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal, the IMD had said.