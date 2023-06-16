Heatwave Continues As 31 Places Record Temperature Above 40 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave condition continues to prevail in Odisha with 31 places in the state recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more.

Sonepur and Jharsuguda emerged hottest with 45.6 and 45.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The mercury level has also touched 44.6 degrees C on Friday while Cuttack also witnessed 42.2 degrees C, the MeT office said.

According to the evening bulletin issued by the IMD, the maximum temperature crossed 44 degrees Celsius in 12 places during the day.

After Sonepur and Jharsuguda, 10 other places emerged hottest. These are–Bolangir (45.3), Sambalpur (44.8), Angul (44.7),Hirakud (44.6), Bhubaneswar (44.6),Sundergarh (44.5), Talcher (44.4),Boudh (44.2), Rourkela (44.0),Bargarh (44.0)

In its forecast, the IMD further said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 4 days and a slight fall thereafter in many places of Odisha.

The IMD said that heatwave and severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places in several districts.