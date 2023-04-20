Heatwave Conditions Likely to Prevail over Odisha For Next 2 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave condition are likely to prevail over Odisha for the next two days, informed the IMD’s Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

The IMD has issued orange alert for Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Khordha and Cuttack districts for next 24 hours for heatwave conditions. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir districts.

Impact & Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people

It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, heat wave condition prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda & Mayurbhanj of Odisha. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum temperatures observed no large change over the districts of Odisha. They were markedly above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at a few places over the districts of Odisha, above normal at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.5oC was recorded at Baripada and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.50C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.