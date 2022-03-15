Heatwave Conditions Likely Over Some Odisha Dists During 16 To 18 March

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions likely over some districts of Odisha during 16 to 18th March 2022, informed the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) regional centre on Tuesday.

According to the IMD’s special bulletin, Maximum temperature (Day temperature) is very likely to rise around 3 to 4 oC during the next 2 to 3 days, and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature will be above normal by 3 to 5 oC at one or two places over the districts of Odisha from 16th to 18th March 2022.

Day-1 to Day-5 (Valid upto 8.30 am of 20.03.2022): Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. Day-2 (Yellow Warning): Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, Nayagarh, Khordha, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, Nayagarh, Khordha, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj. Day-3 (Yellow Warning): Heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Khordha, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Khordha, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj. Day-4 (Yellow Warning): Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda.

Impact and Action Suggested: