Heatwave Condition Likely To Continue In Parts Of Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has said heatwave condition is very likely to continue over western part of Odisha.

The IMD further stated that high humidity may make life miserable in coastal areas for the next three days.

There will be no large change in maximum temperature at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days. The heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over a few districts of western Odisha for next three days, it added.

A yellow warning of heatwave has also been issued for the districts — Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh — till June 9.