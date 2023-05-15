Heatwave alert: Yellow warning for these Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Taking the rise in temperature into consideration, the MeT office has issued yellow warning for heatwave for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts today.

According to the weather office, the mercury is very likely to shoot up to 45 degree Celsius in these districts today.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next four days:

Day 1: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.05.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heatwave is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Day 2: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.05.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heatwave is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Bolangir.

Day 3: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.05.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heatwave is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.05.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightening with gusty surface windspeed reaching 30-40kmphvery likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal.