Heatwave alert! SRC Directs Collectors To Ensure Precautionary Measures

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed all district Collectors to take precautionary measures to deal with the heat wave and water scarcity situation across Odisha in view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of a scorching heat wave condition in the state during the next few days.

In a letter to the district Collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has directed the launching of awareness campaigns with immediate effect to make people aware of the risks associated with the heat wave and identify the risk as well as the steps to be taken if someone is affected.

“The district administration is required to take advanced steps to identify the water scarcity pockets and prepare action plans for ensuring the supply of water for drinking and other uses through tanker to those areas. Reports of water scarcity are to be responded to immediately,” the letter read.

In addition, the SRC also directed the district Collectors to store sufficient life-saving medicines, saline, and ORS in the dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and subdivision/ district headquarters hospitals to meet the requirement.

“Special arrangements may be made and separate wards/beds be earmarked for treatment of heat stroke patients in different hospitals. The ESI dispensaries may be directed to treat the general public,” the letter read.

“Paniya Jala Seva Kendras” (drinking water kiosks) are required to be opened by urban local bodies/ gram panchayats at marketplaces, bus stands and other congregation points. Similarly, the construction/ repair of shallow vats may also be ensured for roaming livestock, the SRC stated in his letter.

“In schools, colleges and other academic/technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure availability of drinking water… Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools, and colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same… Schools may also be advised to allocate some time during school hours to give heat wave precautionary tips to the students,” the Commissioner said.

“Anganwadi centers may remain open in morning hours only. The availability of portable water in all AWCs must be checked and ensured. Sufficient numbers of ORS packets should also be available with ASHA and AVVWs,” the SRC added.