Heatwave Alert: IMD Asks People To Avoid Direct Sun Exposure Till 4 PM

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange alert for heat wave in 21 districts in the State for the next two days. Keeping in view, the IMD has advised people in these districts to avoid direct heat exposure till 4 PM.

The orange warning has been issued over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada on April 1 and 2.

The people of these districts should try their best not to get them exposed to direct heat till 4 pm, the IMD said.

The IMD further said although there will be a slight change in weather condition in the state for two days from April 2 due to nor’wester in 12 districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Ganjam, it will intensify the heat wave from April 5 with a sharp increase in the day temperature by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.