Heatwave Alert For Odisha Till April 2; Check District-Wise Warning

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Tuesday predicted a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius rise in the maximum (day) temperature in several districts of Odisha.

As per the latest weather forecast by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

Maximum temperature will be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees at many places over several districts during the next three 3 to 4 days, the Met centre said.

Weather Forecast:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.03.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Bargarh.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.04.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heatwave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heatwave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Angul and Sambalpur.

Impact and Action Suggested: