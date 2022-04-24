Heatwave Alert For Odisha Dists Till 28th April

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued heatwave alert for several districts of Odisha till 28th April.

“Due to Northwesterly-Westerly dry air and high solar insolation Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) very likely to gradually rise by 3 to 5°C at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha & no large change thereafter over the districts of Coastal Odisha during next 2 days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha,” the IMD regional centre said.

“Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 4°C during next 24 hrs over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over the districts of Interior Odisha in subsequent 4 days,” the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

According to the forecast, heatwave condition is very likely at isolated places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh & Bolangir on 25th April, over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj on 26th April, over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi & Mayurbhanj on 27th & 28th April 2022.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for the general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly and sick people)

It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during the daytime (around 11 am to 3 pm).