Heatlh Benefits of Eating Dry Fruits

News Delhi: The health benefits of dried fruits may help to improve our health and to prevent some diseases when included regularly in eating habits. Because of their interesting nutritional profile, some studies have evaluated the impact that nuts have on health and have observed an inverse association between the frequency of nut consumption and cardiovascular disease (CVD), type 2 diabetes, and body weight.

In addition, traditional dried fruits also provide essential nutrients, such as fiber and potassium, and a wide range of phytochemicals that have been related to health promotion and antioxidant capacity. Both nuts and dried fruits can be consumed as a snack, on top of cereal, in yogurt, salads, and pasta, and can provide us with some important health benefits.

Due to various benefits health and otherwise, that different dry fruits provide many a time dry fruits are also termed as superfoods. Dry fruits just like berries and nuts are high on antioxidants.

Here is a list of five commonly available and super-nutritious dry fruits that should be consumed every day for all the health benefits that they possess.

1. Almonds

An everyday dry fruit you should never skip. One of the most commonly consumed dry-fruits, almonds has several health benefits for people across age-groups. Here are a few reasons why you should munch on a handful of almonds every single day.

Heart Health

Being naturally high in monounsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E, almonds help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. The presence of magnesium and potassium also helps to maintain normal blood pressure and heart function.

Weight Management

High dietary fibre, proteins, and good fats present in almonds makes you feel fuller and thus helps to avoid overeating. Studies have shown that those on an almond-enriched diet had greater reductions in weight, waistline circumference, and body fat.

Blood Sugar Control

Experts believe that when almonds are had along with a meal, the monounsaturated fatty acids in almonds helps to slow down the release of glucose into the bloodstream and thus prevent sudden spikes in the blood sugar levels.

2. Walnuts

A powerhouse of goodness, walnuts is loaded with health benefiting properties. Including walnuts, in your diet, every day can have several health benefits. These brown and crunchy delights are a treat to the taste buds. Whether you use them in salads or in desserts, walnuts taste good in almost all forms.

Brain Food

Walnuts have a number of neuroprotective compounds such as vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants which help to enhance cognitive function. They help to fight stress and promote a sense of calm. According to studies, vitamin E and flavonoids in walnuts also help to destroy harmful free radicals that can cause dementia.

Cancer-Fighting Properties

Regular consumption of Walnuts can help to reduce the risk of pancreatic and breast cancer as well as reduce the proliferation of cancer cells. Research has shown that its high ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid, which is an Omega 3 Fatty acid) and melatonin content may be responsible for its chemo-preventive properties.

Good for Skin and Hair

Walnuts are rich in B-vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radical damage thus delaying and helping prevent wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Further, the presence of biotin helps to strengthen hair and reduces hair fall. Include it in your daily diet and watch out for results.

3. Brazil Nuts

This South American nut has a long list of health benefits that make it fit for consumption regularly. Apart from improving digestion, brazil nuts are also known to boost immunity. If you wish to enhance your skin’s overall health, then bring Brazil nuts to your rescue.

Thyroid Control

Brazil nuts are among the richest sources of Selenium which helps to maintain the normal functioning of Thyroid. Selenium serves as a catalyst in the production of the Thyroid hormone and thus regular consumption of Brazil nuts helps to improve the hormone level in patients with reduced levels.

Anti-Cancer Properties

Studies have shown that Brazil nuts can help in preventing the development of cancer. This is due to their high Selenium and Ellagic acid content. They enhance the effect of antioxidants which in turn can inhibit cell growth and thus prevent the formation of malignant tumours.

Heart Health

Brazil nuts are a rich source of Calcium, Potassium, and Magnesium which help to regulate blood pressure. The unsaturated fats present in these nuts also help to increase the HDL or good cholesterol levels and thus helping reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.

4. Dates

Don’t miss your date with this Iron-rich dried fruit. Talk about winters and this gooey yet super-delicious dry fruit comes to mind. This wholesome and nourishing delight can be savoured in any form, be it dessert or as a snack as well.

Iron Content

Dates are an excellent source of Iron and hence extremely beneficial for people suffering from Anemia. If you feel that you’ve been suffering from the symptoms of anemia, then you may add this nutritious delight to your daily diet.

Energy Booster

Being naturally high in sugars such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose, dates can give an immediate boost of energy. It is often used for breaking fasts since it helps to revitalise the body instantly.

Eases Digestion

The fibre content present in dates helps to promote digestion and also relieves constipation. It is a very good home remedy to keep constipation at bay. Ripe dates are also rich in Potassium which has been shown to control diarrhea.

5. Apricots

The dried version of the beautiful orange fruit is full of antioxidants and good for your skin too. Loaded with the goodness of vitamin A, apricots could help in the enhancement of vision. Other than this, it also helps keep the immune system in check.

Good for Eyes

Apricots, owing to their rich Pro-vitamin A and beta carotenoid content, are known to prevent age-related loss of sight in older people. It also helps to strengthen the optic nerves. Make this wondrous food a part of your daily diet and watch out for results.

Antioxidants and Iron Rich

Apricots have a very high level of antioxidants which helps to fight the negative effects of free radicals. They also have anti-cancer properties and inhibit cancerous growths. Apricots are a good source of Iron so regular consumption helps to prevent the development of anemia.

Healthy Skin and Bones

Apricots help in maintaining healthy bones due to their high calcium and potassium content. Calcium is required for bone formation and development while potassium is instrumental in the absorption, distribution, and excretion of Calcium in the body. The presence of antioxidants and Vitamin C help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and gives the skin a smooth appearance. It also enables faster cell regeneration to replace dead skin cells.