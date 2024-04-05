Heat Wave Warning Issued For 14 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha sizzled under intense heat wave conditions as mercury soared significantly across the state, today.

Places where maximum temperature touched or crossed 41 degree Celsius are Boudh and Malkangiri (42), Angul and Bolangir (41.7), Jharsuguda (41.6), Bhawanipatna and Titilagarh (41).

While the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded 39.8 degree Celsius by 11.30 am, the figure rose to 43.2 degree Celsius by 2.30 pm.

The Meteorological Centre has also issued heat wave warning for as many as 14 districts of Odisha. “Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, and Jharsuguda,” it said.

“Due to prevailing northwesterly/ westerly dry air and high solar insolation, maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha till 6th April,” it added.

Below is day-wise forecast in this regard.

April 7: Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, and Boudh.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail very likely to occur at one or two places over Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Boudh, and Sonepur.

April 8: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur and Cuttack.