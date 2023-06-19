Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in some districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Even as coastal parts of Odisha got the much-needed relief, the people in other parts of the state experienced heat and humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts of the state.

“Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to fall gradually by 4 to 6 degree C during next 3 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature very likely to be above normal by 4 – 6 degree C in some districts of interior Odisha during next 2 days. Consequently hot and discomfort weather likely during next 2 days and People are advised to take precautionary measure (avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration) while going outside during day time between 1100 IST-1500 IST,” read a fresh bulletin.

Heat Wave Warning:

Day-1 (19.06.2023) Orange warning (Be Prepared)

Heat wave to severe Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Deogarh

Day-2 (20.06.2023) Yellow warning (Be updated)

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Sonepur.