Heat Wave Alert For Odisha: Temperature To Rise 3 To 4 Deg Celsius Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued its latest weather forecast suggesting a rise in day temperature across Odisha by 3 to 4 degrees from March 16.

“As the airflow from the west to northwest set to intensify, the day temperature is likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees across the State,” Bhubaneswar Met Centre informed through a tweet on Monday.

The weather bureau has issued heat wave Yellow Warning for several districts of the State on March 16 and 17.

While Yellow Warning has been issued for Bolangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts on March 16, a similar alert has been sounded for the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh and Khordha on March 17.

Daytime temperature also remained above 36 degrees in 10 cities of the State in the last 24 hours. Titlagarh remained the hottest city with 38 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Mercury rose to 37.8 degree Celsius in Bolangir, 37.3 degree C in Jharsuguda, 37.1 degree C in Angul and 36.9 degree C in Sambalpur.

Similarly, capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also recorded 36.9 degree and 35.6 degree Celsius respectively in the past 24 hours, as per the Regional Met Centre of the IMD.