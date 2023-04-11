‘Heat wave’ alert for Odisha districts from April 13 to 15

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued ‘heat wave’ alert for several Odisha districts for the next few days.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of interior Odisha from April 13 to April 15.

IMD further informed that the maximum (day) temperature is also likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees in several parts of the state in the next four days.

IMD said that the maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degree Celsius and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degree C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

Heat Wave Warning

Day-3(Valid upto 0830 Hrs of 13.04.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 14.03.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day-4(Valid up to 0830 Hrs of 14.04.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 15.03.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day-5 (Valid up to 0830 Hrs of 15.04.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 16.03.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heat wave condition is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Boudh,Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.