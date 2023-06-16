Heat-Wave Advisory
Top NewsTop PostsTwin city

Heat-Wave Advisory for Bhubaneswar & Cuttack City

By Pragativadi News Service
11

Bhubaneswar: Heat Wave to Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over capital city area Bhubaneswar & Cuttack city.

Impact and Action Suggested:

1) Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people)
2) It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration
3) Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty, Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), to keep yourself hydrated

 

Pragativadi News Service 22709 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking