Heat-Wave Advisory for Bhubaneswar & Cuttack City

Bhubaneswar: Heat Wave to Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over capital city area Bhubaneswar & Cuttack city.

Impact and Action Suggested:

1) Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people)

2) It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration

3) Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty, Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), to keep yourself hydrated