Heat Stroke: Know The Symptoms & 5 Home Remedies

With onset of summer, temperature skyrockets outside as well inside your body. Staying outdoors for long hours in hot weather can lead to many health problems including heat stroke which can be deadly in many cases.

Sunstroke, also known as heat stroke, can be called heat injury which is a medical emergency. When your body is exposed to heat for a long time, it gets overheated leading to heat stroke. The normal body temperature is 37 degree Celsius and if it rises above 40 degrees, it can damage your vital organs including your brain. A lot of sweating reduces the fluid level of the body, leading to severe dehydration.

Symptoms of a heat stroke

Dizziness – Excessive sweating

Palpitations

Severe headache

Nausea and vomiting

Confusion

Seizures

Rashes and red skin

Cramps

Muscle weakness

Unconsciousness

5 home remedies to treat heat stroke

Have plenty of water

Drinking a lot of water can make up for the water lost through sweating during summer. One of the best coolants, water helps prevent heat stroke and other kinds of heat illnesses. When you sweat, the evaporation of the water works as a natural air coolant. If you feel any symptoms of heat stroke, drink plenty of water immediately so as to prevent dehydration.

Coconut water

Coconut water works similar to buttermilk. It helps replenish the lost electrolytes from the body, owing to excessive sweating. Drinking coconut water two to three times a day not only keeps your body hydrated and body temperature down but also improves your skin quality.

Buttermilk

This delicious summer drink does not only go well with your lunch and dinner but is also great to have on its own. Buttermilk has natural supplements that can help control your body temperature. The probiotics present in it help replenish your body temperature with essential minerals, vitamins and other nutrients lost due to excessive sweating.

Onion paste

Onion has great absorbing properties and thus is a great remedy for heat stroke. Make onion paste and apply it on the forehead of the person. Applying onion juice on the back of ears and chest is also helpful in keeping the body temperature down. This remedy is one of the most effective ones and is also recommended by Ayurveda.

Raw mangoes

Raw mangoes are not only tasty but healthy too. They are also considered asone of the most effective home remedies in curing and preventing heat stroke. Raw mango juice also called aam panna is a great drink to relieve heat stroke symptoms.

Recipe

Ingredients: raw mangoes, cumin powder, salt, mint leaves and sugar.

How to make: Boil raw mangoes in water with cumin powder, salt, sugar and mint leaves. Once the mangoes are cooked, put more water and blend it nicely. You can also add jaggery instead of sugar to make the drink healthier.