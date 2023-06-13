Heat Respite: 7 Odisha Districts Alerted As IMD Forecasts Rain In State

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief from the grueling heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and thunderstorm seven districts of Odisha today. These districts have been put on alert.

The SRC office has advised the residents of these 7 districts- Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Gajapati- to be alert for three hours.

The Twin city- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also witnessed shower in the morning.

The nor’wester wreaked havoc on Monday at several places after the day-long heat and humid condition. Heavy rain and stormy winds lashed various parts of the state including Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack. The sudden downpour brought some respite from the extreme heat.

In some parts of Balasore, thatched houses collapsed, trees were uprooted and fell on roads. Similarly, traffic was affected due to trees falling on the roads in many parts of Cuttack city.

Mata Matha and Mani Sahu road in Cuttack city was blocked due to trees falling on the road. Firefighters reached the spot and cleared the road