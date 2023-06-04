‘Heartbroken’: US President Joe Biden condoles horrific train crash in Odisha’s Balasore

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday expressed condolences to the victims of the train accident and said they were both heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash.

“Our prayers go to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident,” said Biden, according to an official White House statement.

“The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that reunite our two nations – and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts,” the statement added.

The train crash, considered to be the fourth deadliest in India happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday. The mishap claimed the lives of 288 passengers and left over 1,000 injured.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in a tweet thanked the leaders across the globe for pouring in prayers and condolences for the tragedy, in a tweet he said, “Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support.”