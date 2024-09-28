New Delhi : The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a staggering 3.9 million deaths annually in the South-East Asia Region due to heart attacks and strokes.

This alarming statistic underscores the significant burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the region, which includes countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Ahead of World Heart Day, observed on September 29, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, highlighted the critical need for increased awareness and preventive measures. “Cardiovascular diseases remain a significant global health challenge, responsible for over 18 million deaths each year. In our region, CVDs account for 30% of all deaths, with nearly half occurring prematurely, before the age of 70,” Wazed stated.

The high incidence of heart attacks and strokes is attributed to modifiable lifestyle factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets high in salt, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption. Additionally, conditions like hypertension and diabetes, which are prevalent in the region, significantly contribute to the risk.

Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing early warning signs, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and irregular heartbeats, which can lead to prompt medical intervention and potentially save lives. Dr. S Venkatesh, Lead Consultant at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru, stressed that heart health is fundamental to living a long and fulfilling life.

The WHO calls for urgent action to adopt heart-healthy habits and improve the management of hypertension and diabetes to reduce the burden of CVDs. As World Heart Day approaches, the theme “Use Heart for Action” aims to accelerate efforts in preventing, detecting, and managing heart health.