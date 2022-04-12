Healthy Habits To Include In Daily Routine

New Delhi: Most of us don’t realise the importance of having good habits, sometimes it’s tough to stick to a healthy daily routine. Don’t worry we have piled up some fitness ideas that you can incorporate into your busy life to be healthier every day.

Start the Day With a Glass of Lemon Water

Simply add the juice of half a lemon to your glass and drink it to enjoy a refreshing start to the day.

Lemon juice reduces your body’s acidity levels, which, in turn, protects you against inflammatory diseases, such as fungal infections and osteoporosis.

Exercise in the Morning

Working out early in the morning improves your energy levels and your circulation, and encourages good lymphatic function. Just 20 or 30 minutes every day can make a difference! Mix up cardio and weights throughout the week for all-over toning and general health.

Eat a Good Breakfast

When you eat breakfast, fuel yourself with a healthy mix of protein, slow-release carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Sensible options include yogurt with nuts and berries, a vegetable omelette, and low-sugar granola bars with a piece of fruit.

Stay Hydrated

Did you know that becoming even slightly dehydrated can lead to lowered mood and decreased concentration? Keep water or other low-sugar drinks on hand to sip throughout the day.

Get a Healthy Lunch

Even the busiest of us can grab a healthy lunch as part of a daily routine. For lunch ideas, you can make in advance and take with you to work, check out this post: Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work

Avoid too much fat at lunchtime, as it promotes afternoon lethargy, which isn’t going to help you get through a busy day!

Do Some Mid-Afternoon Stretches

Most of us have a mid-afternoon “slump” somewhere between 2 and 4 PM, but you can keep yourself going through the day by choosing a healthy lunch and doing some light stretches or a bit of exercise in the afternoon. Check out this list of 29 exercises you can do at (or near) your desk.

Dinner

With a plethora of meal planning apps out there, getting a quick but healthy dinner on the table has never been easier! Be realistic, and choose something that doesn’t require a lot of time or effort to throw together, otherwise, you may resort to takeout.

Disconnect

Do you find yourself glued to your phone, endlessly scrolling through your Instagram feed? Us too. But studies have shown that too much time on social media can be damaging to your mental wellbeing. If you feel like social media is dragging you down, limit your time on it. Turn off notifications for your social media apps or remove them from your phone completely.