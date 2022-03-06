Healthy gut! Know these dos & don’ts

Bhubaneswar: Maintaining gut health is important, because it can boost your overall immunity and also influence your mood.

As such, what can you personally do to ensure fewer visits to the doctor, and to keep your gut happy and healthy?

Here’s some recommendations:

Dos:

* Eat a variety of plant-based foods.

* Have a diet rich in pre and probiotics.

* Stay hydrated.

* Chew your food and slow down while eating.

* Get good quality sleep every night and move your body daily.

* Cook food in olive oil, avocado oil, flax or walnut oil.

Don’ts:

* Eat the same food every day.

* Have a diet that comprises processed food.

* Consume drinks with added sugars and artificial sweeteners.

* Prioritise work over physical and mental health.

* Eat on the go.

* Load up on vegetable oils like canola, peanut, sunflower, etc.