Healthy Foods To Boost Your Mood

New Delhi: Food plays a key role in our health, both physically and mentally. Making healthier choices in your diet will not only help control your waistline, but can also help lift your mood, and provide a long-lasting boost in energy and focus. Our brains produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps calm and soothes us, giving us a more relaxed, cheerful mood. Here are some foods you can try.

Dark chocolate

Chocolate is rich in many mood-boosting compounds. Its sugar may improve mood since it’s a quick source of fuel for your brain. It may release a cascade of feel-good compounds, such as caffeine, theobromine, and N-acylethanolamine — a substance chemically similar to cannabinoids that have been linked to improved mood.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods, which include kimchi, yogurt, kefir, kombucha, and sauerkraut, may improve gut health and mood. The fermentation process allows live bacteria to thrive in foods that are then able to convert sugars into alcohol and acids.

Go for Whole Grains

Of all the bad-mood triggers out there, hunger is one of the biggest culprits. That’s because when your blood sugar level drops, certain mood-controlling areas of the brain may be affected. Dense carbohydrates can solve this problem because they increase the brain chemical serotonin, which is a mood enhance, reports said.