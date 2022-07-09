Healthy Foods That Can Help You To Gain Weight

New Delhi: Gaining weight is not as simple as it sounds. A diet plan for weight gain should focus on high calorie and good quality protein intake. A proper diet plan for weight gain provides you with essential nutrients while helping you build muscle mass. If you are struggling to find the perfect diet plan to gain weight, then you have come to the right place. We have piled up some food items that may help you to gain weight easily.

1.Milk

Milk is a complete food because it is rich in all nutrients that are essential for our body. It is high in proteins, calcium, carbs, fats, minerals, and vitamins. It is an excellent protein source that provides both casein and whey proteins. It can help you add muscle mass to your body. Try drinking two glasses of milk per day with a meal or before or after a workout.

2. Rice

Rice is one of the convenient and cheap sources of carbohydrates that is essential to gain weight. Rice is also a calorie-dense food which means you can obtain carbs and calories from a single serving. One cup of rice provides about 200 calories that contribute to gaining weight.

3. Dried fruits

Consuming dried fruits can be beneficial for weight gain. This super-food contains various antioxidants, proteins, calories, and micronutrients. All types of dried fruit have a naturally high sugar content that makes them great for gaining weight. You can eat them raw or roasted as well as can add them to yoghurt smoothies. A daily handful of dried fruits such as almonds, walnuts, and cashew are best for weight gain.

4. Homemade protein smoothies

Homemade smoothies are much healthier than ready-made protein supplements. A shake is most effective at helping to build muscle if drunk shortly after a workout. They are also rich in flavour and taste. Here are some examples of homemade smoothies that can help gain weight quickly, such as chocolate banana nut shake, vanilla berry shake, chocolate hazelnut shake, and super green shake.

5. Red meat

Red meat is a rich source of protein that helps to build your muscles and increase your weight. It contains leucine and creatine, nutrients that play a significant role in boosting muscle mass. Steak and other red meats contain both protein and fat, which promote weight gain. Both fatty and lean muscles provide proteins that can help you to gain weight. One of the best sources is fat beef dishes – brisket.