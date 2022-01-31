Health secretary to brief ECI on Covid situation in 5 poll-bound states

New Delhi: Union secretary for health and family welfare will brief the representatives of the Election Commission of India on Monday regarding the emerging Covid-19 situation ahead of the elections in five states.

“Yes, there is a virtual meeting lined up at around 11 in the morning,” said a senior official aware of the matter in the health ministry. The official, however, refused to share the agenda of the meeting.

The five states going to polls are Uttarakhad, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.

On January 22, the EC extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in these five states till January 31 amid the third wave of the Covid pandemic.