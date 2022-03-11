Health Screening Tests That Every Woman Should Undergo

New Delhi: Health screenings can detect disease when it’s most treatable, and, in many cases, prevent serious health problems that can develop if a medical condition is left unchecked.

Blood Pressure Screening:

From the age of 18, every woman should get her blood pressure checked at least every two years. Ideal blood pressure for a woman should be less than 120/80 mmHg (millimeters of mercury).

Cholesterol Check:

A cholesterol check is important to assess the risk of heart disease. Starting from the age of 20, every woman should get her cholesterol level checked at least every five years. The ideal cholesterol level should be below 200mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter).

Mammograms and Breast Exams:

Due to the rising numbers of cases of breast cancer in India, it is very essential to have a clinical breast exam in a regular manner. A mammogram is a screening test for breast cancer. According to experts, women, belonging to the age group 20-40, should get mammogram screening at least every three years. Whereas, women, belonging to the age group above 40, should get mammogram screening at least every year.

Pap Smears and Pelvic Exams:

Recent studies have found that there is a rapid growth in the number of cases of cervical cancer in India over the past few years. Starting at the age of 21 (or if sexually active), it is important for women to have a pelvic and Pap smear exam every two years to check for any abnormalities in the reproductive system.

Blood Sugar tests:

Women should get their blood sugar level tested on a regular basis to assess the risk of diabetes or if have the symptoms. Women suffering from diabetes should get their blood sugar level tested twice-thrice every year to track and maintain the sugar level.

Cardiac Health Checkup:

With increasing cases of heart disease in India, it is important to get cardiac health checked twice-thrice every year, especially for women. A proper heart checkup can help assess spots and prevent the risk factors.