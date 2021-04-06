Health Minister To Review COVID Situation With Heads Of 11 States

New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a review meeting on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation around 6 pm on Tuesday with representatives of the states most affected by the pandemic.

They are Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the spike in the number of daily cases reported across the country.

The Central government on Monday announced it has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams.

The Central government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states/UTs. These teams interact with the state/UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues they face so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.