Health Minister Orders Inquiry Into ‘Sexual Torture’ Of Girl Students In Sambalpur Homeopathy College

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of girl students under the pretext of ragging at the Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy & Research (OMCHR) in Sambalpur.

The Health Minister, in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra directed to conduct an inquiry into the alleged sexual torture of four girl students of the college.

The Health Dept ACS has been asked to conduct the inquiry through a senior officer and submit the report within three days and take necessary action against all those involved in the act.

It may be mentioned here that the ordered for the inquiry and action came following the publication of a report in a news daily.

As per reports, some girl students of the OMCH&R had recently lodged a complaint with the National Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi accusing seniors of sexually torturing and harassing them in the name of ragging.

On the basis of the complaint, the National Anti-Ragging Cell on 1 April directed the authorities of OMCH&R to initiate an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

When asked, Principal of the Homoeopathy College Prof. (Dr.) Rajendra Kumar Singh told reporters that the inquiry will be completed soon and the report will be submitted to the national anti-ragging authorities.