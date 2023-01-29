Health Minister Naba Das Airlifted To Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who reportedly sustained bullet injuries on his chest in Brajrajnagar, has been airlifted to Bhubaneswar.

The minister has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

As per reports, the incident took place near Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar when he alighted from his car to attend a programme.

While the reason behind the firing was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to be ‘pre-planned’ as the minister was allegedly shot at from a close range.

As per police, an assistant sub-inspector identified as Gopal Das allegedly opened fire on the minister from close range.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited. )