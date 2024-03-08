Health Issues Happen Due To Thyroid Hormone Imbalance

Thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped organ located at the back of your neck. The thyroid gland produces hormones which helps in controlling different functions of your body, one of them being your body’s energy levels. These hormones act as messengers that send messages to your cells on how fast to work. It is important to keep the thyroid gland healthy as it can help in managing different body functions.

An imbalance in the thyroid hormone can cause several health issues. Here, take a look at some of the diseases caused due to thyroid hormone imbalance.

Hypothyroidism

This happens when your thyroid gland doesn’t make enough hormones. These hormones are like messengers that control your body’s energy levels. When there are not enough thyroid hormones, you might feel tired, gain weight without eating more and have trouble staying warm. Also, you might notice that your hair has become thin and your skin might feel dry. Taking medicine prescribed by a doctor can help balance the hormones.

Hyperthyroidism

This happens when your thyroid gland produces too many hormones. These hormones act like speedy messengers that control your body’s metabolism. When there’s too much of them, you might feel jittery, anxious or have trouble sleeping. You might also lose weight without trying and your heart might beat faster than usual. Your skin might become warm or sweaty and you might have trembling hands. Treatments include medication, radioactive iodine therapy, or surgery, depending on the cause and severity.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder where your immune system mistakenly attacks your thyroid gland. This can lead to inflammation and damage to the thyroid tissue, causing it to produce fewer hormones. As a result, you may experience symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as fatigue, weight gain and feeling cold. Your thyroid gland might become enlarged, forming a goitre. Treatment involves taking thyroid hormone replacement medication to restore hormone levels and manage symptoms.

Graves’ disease

This is an autoimmune condition where your immune system attacks your thyroid gland, causing it to produce too much thyroid hormone. This leads to hyperthyroidism, making your body work faster than usual. You might feel jittery, have trouble sleeping or experience weight loss despite eating normally. Your heart tends to beat faster, and you could feel hot or sweaty. Some people develop bulging eyes which is also known as Graves’ ophthalmopathy.

Thyroid nodules

These are small lumps that form in the thyroid gland. These nodules can be solid or filled with fluid and are usually harmless but in some cases, they might affect hormone levels or grow large enough to cause symptoms like difficulty swallowing or breathing. Most nodules are discovered incidentally during a routine physical exam or imaging test.

Thyroid cancer

Thyroid cancer happens when abnormal cells grow in the thyroid gland. It’s usually found as a lump or nodule. While most thyroid nodules are benign, some can be cancerous. Symptoms might include a lump in the neck, trouble swallowing or changes in voice. Treatment often involves surgery to remove the cancerous tissue. Depending on the type and stage of cancer, other treatments like radioactive iodine therapy or chemotherapy may be needed.

Thyroid storm

It is a severe and life-threatening condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces an overwhelming number of hormones, leading to a sudden and extreme increase in metabolism. Symptoms include rapid heartbeat, high fever, confusion, agitation and even coma. It is usually triggered by uncontrolled hyperthyroidism, often due to infections, trauma or stopping thyroid medication abruptly. Immediate medical intervention is required to manage the condition.