Health Dept’s Spl Squads To Keep Close Watch On Crowd Amid Festive Season

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Department has asked people to be more careful to prevent the spread of the infection amid the festival season.

Meanwhile, the department said it will keep a close watch on the rush and crowd during Puja times and put emphasis on the enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, said Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

Special squads will be deployed at shopping malls to check gatherings, said Mohapatra.

The government will declare containment and micro containment zones in area where rise in infections will be observed, he added.