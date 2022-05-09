Health Benefits Of Tadasana/Mountain Pose In Yoga

New Delhi: Tadasana is a basic yoga pose that is very beneficial for our health. In Sanskrit, ‘Tada’ means ‘mountain’ and ‘asana’ means ‘pose’. Children are often suggested to practise this asana and it can help in increasing their height. This asana can also help improve posture. Let’s take a look at the benefits of practising this asana.

Improves Your Posture

If you have the tendency to hunch or slouch, then practising Tadasana can be of help. When you do this asana and do it regularly, you will notice that the back pain you felt will go away. You will learn to stand tall naturally and your posture will improve.

May Help Increases Height

If you start practising this pose early on and stick to it, you can end up gaining a few extra inches. Yes, this asana helps increase height. If it’s too late for you now, you can ask your children to start practising Tadasana.

Boosts Mental Awareness

Yoga is not just about movement but meditation too. This pose helps you connect to your deeper consciousness and expands your mental awareness. You will feel more alert, calm, and composed.

Improves Breathing

Clogged up lungs or being unable to breathe properly is one of the modern-day issues we face. Tadasana opens up your lungs and lets you breathe deeply. This ends up clearing your lungs too.

Promotes Weight Loss

If you’ve been trying to lose weight but haven’t succeeded yet, try Tadasana. Your metabolism will improve and you will burn calories faster.