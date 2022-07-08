Health Benefits Of Summer Fruit Kokum

New Delhi: Kokum is a cherry-like summer fruit that is red in colour and deepens to purple when ripe. The fruit is sour with a faintly sweet aroma and is used as a spice. Some cuisines also use it as a preferred substitute for tamarind in curries and other dishes.

Antifungal & Antifunctional Properties

Kokum helps in preventing infections and has both antifungal and antioxidant properties. The fruit can also be used as a preservative.

Packed With Nutrients

Kokum is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and vitamins in the body. it contains malic acid, citric acid and carbs. It has a healthy mixture of B-Vitamins and contains ascorbic acid, manganese, potassium, dietary fibre and garcinol.

Kokum is good for digestion

Kokum can be helpful for people suffering from digestion issues. Conditions like dysentery and constipation can be effectively dealt with by having kokum.

Kokum has anti-ageing properties

Antioxidants in kokum help in improving texture of hair and skin. It has anti-ageing properties which helps in repair and regeneration of cells.

It has anti-inflammatory properties

Health benefits of kokum also include some amazing anti-inflammatory properties. The fruit can be used for the treatment of sores or can be applied directly for dealing with allergies, rashes and burns.