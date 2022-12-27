Health Benefits Of Cape Gooseberries

New Delhi: The bright orange fruit Cape gooseberries from South America carries a richly deserved reputation as a superfood. The reason why is simple: The list of vitamins and minerals on its Hall of Fame resume reads like the side of a multivitamin bottle.

May boost immunity and be good for your skin

Cape gooseberries are a good source of vitamin C, which can help boost your immunity and is also good for your skin.

Eases digestion

Cape gooseberries are also rich in fibre, which helps prevents constipation. It also calms the gastrointestinal tract.

Fights cold and flu

Since cape gooseberries are rich in antioxidants they can help you fight the flu and the common cold. It can also help soothe a blocked nasal passage.

Good for your vision

Cape gooseberries are rich in vitamin A, which protects your eye and is good for your vision.