Headmaster, Two Students Of Primary School Injured In Electric Shock

Balasore: At least two children and the headmaster of Teliaganja primary school sustained injuries after suffering electric shock on the school premises this morning.

According to reports, the victims, students of Class VII, were playing on the school premises when they accidentally came in contact with live wire. The school headmaster, who was nearby the spot, rushed to their rescue but met with the same fate.

They were immediately rescued and rushed to Soro hospital. Later, they were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.