Headmaster Detained For ‘Sexually Harassing’ Class-IV Girl Student In Bolangir School

Bolangir: Tension prevailed at the premises of Murasingh UP School in Deogaon block of Bolangir district after the parents of a minor girl student detained confronted the Headmaster for “sexually harassing” their daughter.

As per sources, on 22nd August, the Class-IV girl student of the school told her parents that the Headmaster was harassing her repeatedly by making her touch his private parts and making objectionable behaviour.

Following this, the minor girl’s parents and other guardians reached the school this morning and held talks with the Headmaster and other teachers regarding the allegations.

However, when there were no satisfactory answers from the accused Headmaster, the people detained him inside a room in the school at around 2:00 pm while informing the education department officials and the local police demanding to take strict action.

In the afternoon, the accused headmaster was taken to Deogaon police station for interrogation by the cops.

The locals have demanded that the District Collector should take immediate action in this regard.