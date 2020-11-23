Odisha Governor’s wife Sushila Devi passes away

Bhubaneswar: The first lady of the State and wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Sushila Devi, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi. Chief minister coveyed his deep sympathy to governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and other members of the bereaved family.

The governor, his wife and five others of his family were hospitalised after tested Covid-19 positive early this month.