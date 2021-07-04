Headless Body Of Woman Found In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Headless body of an elderly woman was found at Balibhola village under Karanjia police station in the Mayurbhanj district.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

As per available reports, locals spotted the body in the morning and immediately alerted the police. Cops rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

The reason behind brutal murder is yet obscure.

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that she was murdered on suspicion of being a witch. However, the same is yet to be confirmed. Cops have also not ruled out the aspect of “family feud”.