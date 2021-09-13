Head Clerk Under Odisha Vigilance Scanner On Fund Irregularities Charges

Bhadrak: The head clerk of Basudevpur Block office in Bhadrak came under Vigilance scanner on charges of government funds.

The accused has been identified as Pravakar Pradhan, a former senior clerk-cum-cashier of Tihidi block and present head clerk of Basudevpur block of Bhadrak.

The Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids at five places including the clerk’s house in Ranipatana of Balasore and other places in Bhadrak districts.

According to Vigilance sources, Pradhan misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 20,25,000 belonging to 34 Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) beneficiaries of Tihidi block.

He allegedly transferred the amount to the saving bank accounts of his spouse, mother, and two other relatives during the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18.

A complaint was lodged against Pradhan at Balasore vigilance police station following which a case was registered under relevant Sections of PC Act and IPC.