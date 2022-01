Head clerk of Agalapur block office in Vigilance net

Bolangir: The head clerk of Agalapur block office landed in Vigilance net following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

The person has been identified as Prafulla Kumar Sa.

As per available reports, Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous raids at houses and office of the head clerk over DA charges.

The raids were still underway at the time of filing this report.