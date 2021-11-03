Head Clerk Lands In Vig Net For Taking Bribe In Kandhamal

Phulbani: Vigilance sleuths today arrested Head Clerk, office of PA, ITDA, Baliguda in Kandhamal district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Vigilance sleuths said that the Head Clerk identified as Basant Kumar Pani has demanded bribe of Rs 6000 from one contractor for release of security amount in his favour.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance. “The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused. In this connection a case has been registered and further investigation is continuing,” said an official.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Pani at two places in Kandhamal district.