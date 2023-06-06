Head Assistant, Peon of Soro Municipality Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught the Head Assistant and Peon working at the Office of the Executive Officer of Soro Municipality in Balasore district for taking bribe from a retired employee to facilitating release of his revised arrear pension.

Sumita Panigrahi, Head Asst, O/o Executive Officer, Soro Municipality, Dist- Balasore along with Pitabas Das, Peon of the same office, were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.6,000 from a Complainant (retired employee) through the accused Peon, Pitabas Das, for facilitating release of his revised arrear pension.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Peon Pitabas Das, and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Smt. Panigrahi, Head Asst in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts from DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.14 dt.6.6.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused persons Smt Panigrahi and Das, the Vigilance added.