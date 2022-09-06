HCL Technologies positioned as a ‘Leader’ in the IDC MarketScape

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. The report validates the business impact brought by HCL to its clients by leveraging Adobe, using some of their flagship platforms such as ADvantage Experience, Commerce and industry solutions which are powered by Adobe Experience Cloud & Adobe Commerce Cloud.

“This is an excellent testimony to our vision and strategy, demonstrating a strong track record of delivering outstanding customer value and user-centric experience as well as a collaborative approach to partnering with Adobe. We strive to build powerful digital foundations with business-aligned marketing operations in collaboration with Adobe to deliver seamless and unique customer experiences” Anand Birje, President, Digital Business Services, HCL Technologies.

The IDC MarketScape assessed service providers’ strengths in several areas, including the following: Adobe Experience Cloud applications, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Workfront. Adobe Experience Platform, the underlying architecture for Adobe Experience Cloud, was also evaluated.

HCLTechnologiesis a Platinum partner of Adobe. With over 16 years of partnership with Adobe, HCL Technologies has participated in beta programs for products including Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Sensei and is also in the process of being onboarded to Adobe’s Partner Advisory Board. HCLTechnologies has an Adobe Accredited Solution: HCL ADVantage Experience, for Hi-Tech and Manufacturing, a partner/customer engagement platform that can be hosted by high tech and manufacturing enterprises encompassing B2B and B2C interactions.

In early 2022, HCLTechnologies held seven Adobe specializations, including global specialization for Experience Manager (Sites) and America’s specializations for both Analytics and Target.

HCLTech has a number of key intellectual property assets to help its clients drive value from Adobe technology, including Advantage Suite with Advantage Experience, that helps clients accelerate their Adobe Experience Cloud transformation journey; Industry Playbooks and Process enablement toolkits for multiple industries; FENIX 2.0, an industry-aligned execution framework that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives; Nexus Consulting, a framework for human-centered approach for end-to-end customer experience transformation that helps client from strategy through execution with a focus on business outcomes; Digital Marketing Maturity, a framework that measures the performance of a client’s digital marketing landscape and initiatives, measuring its customer experience maturity across 11 dimensions and more than 600 parameters.