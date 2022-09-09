HCL Technologies and Intel launch Center of Excellence for Digital Workplace Services

Strengthening their global collaboration, HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have launched a Center of Excellence to accelerate the creation and adoption of industry-tailored Digital Workplace (DWP) offerings.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and experts, the Center of Excellence will leverage HCL’s DWP solutions and Intel’s technology portfolio to co-create solutions that enable seamless, connected and secure hybrid workplaces. The Center of Excellence will also act a hub to test and validate new digital Technology Platform solutions and architectures to meet the theworkload-intensive demands of enterprises in a hybrid workplace environment.

Rakshit Ghura, Senior Vice President, Digital Workplace Business Unit, HCL Technologies, said, “We have a long relationship with Intel and this latest collaboration is a demonstration of our complementary capabilities to deliver a true hybrid work experience in a secure, experiential, and reliable way to our customers. HCL Technologies is the leader in managed workplace services, and so is Intel in client computing technologies. We are bolstering employee productivity with our Fluid working catalog, ensuring security, delivering equitable experiences and enabling the next generation of hybrid operations to help our customers achieve their business outcomes.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director of Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India, said, “HCL Technologies and Intel have been successfully delivering business value to customers in engagements across a range of technologies. We are thrilled to be a part of the launch of the new HCL Technologies Digital Workplace Services Center of Excellence and are excited to see the CoE in action to showcase what is possible when we combine HCL’s best-in-class digital workplace solutions and services with Intel’s Client Computing Technologies such as the Intel vPro Platform.”

The Center of Excellence adds immense business and technology value to enterprises by catering to their rapidly evolving digital transformation requirements. It also enables HCL to leverage the current roadmap of technologies and adopt future technologies of Intel and bolster its competitive edge as a systems integration solutions provider. Besides, this will enable HCL to explore avenues for triangulation with BigFix, FlexSpace and Intel – this could be a key to differentiation for HCL as BigFix is already integrated with Intel vRRO / EMA.