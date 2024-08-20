HCL Tech Appoints Shiv Walia as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: HCL Technologies has announced Shiv Walia as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from the end of business on September 6, 2024.

“The decision, following the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, appoints Shiv Walia as CFO from the specified date. Shiv Walia will also assume the role of Key Managerial Personnel of the company,” stated the regulatory filing.

Shiv Walia succeeds Prateek Aggarwal, who will step down after serving as CFO since October 1, 2018, to explore opportunities beyond HCL Tech. Prateek Aggarwal will remain with the company until September 6, 2024.

Having joined HCL in 1993, Shiv Walia has held various finance leadership positions. He currently holds the position of Corporate Vice President & Global Head of FP&A and Business Finance Operations.