HC Reserves Order On Satyendar Jain’s Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency and is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma reserved the verdict on the bail plea after hearing the arguments of the lawyers for the ED and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Satyendar Jain had earlier submitted that no case was made out against him, and he has fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after filing of charge-sheet.

The AAP leader has challenged a trial court’s November 17 last year order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime.

Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying that they “knowingly” assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing proceeds of crime and were “prima facie guilty” of money laundering.